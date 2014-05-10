St. Louis Rams Draft Michael Sam

CHEAT SHEET
After a longer than expected wait, the St. Louis Rams picked University of Missouri defensive end Michael Sam in the seventh round of the NFL draft, making him the first openly gay player in the National Football League. Sam was the defensive player of the year in the NCAA's Southeastern Conference, but was considered a mid- to late-round draft pick. He came out as gay in February, creating intense scrutiny of his place in the draft. Sam's draft pick dominated Twitter trends, and ESPN aired the emotional moment he got the call and kissed his boyfriend.