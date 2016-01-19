St. Paul Cop: ‘Run Over’ Black Lives Matter Protesters

Read it at TwinCities.com
A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer has been placed on leave after he allegedly encouraged people on a Facebook page to run over Black Lives Matter protesters. Sgt. Jeffrey M. Rotheker wrote “run them over” this weekend, in response to an article about upcoming Martin Luther King Day protests by black activists threatening to shut down roadways. Rotheker also provided detailed information on how he said citizens could avoid being charged with a crime after striking someone with their vehicle.