Stabbed Passenger Sues Uber for $2M

A D.C. man is suing Uber for $2 million in federal court after claiming a driver stabbed him. Erik Search said that Uber driver Yohannes Deresse was acting "erractically" when he and his friends got in the car, so they hopped out and walked away. Deresse allegedly followed them and then stabbed Search at least six times. Police said Deresse was punctured twice in the chest. Deresse was charged with assault but a judge dismissed the case "for want of prosecution." Search originally sued in D.C. Superior Court last year, but Uber moved the case to federal court on Friday. Neither Uber nor Search has responded publicaly.