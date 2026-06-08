Stabbing at Penn Station Leaves 5 Injured

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams is on thin ice after a photo from his past resurfaced on social media. The photo shows Williams with black marker drawings all over his body, including what appears to be a swastika on his forehead. However, the Canadian actor, 25, wasn’t aware of what was drawn on him at the time, several sources close to Williams told TMZ. The sources told the tabloid that the marker drawings, which appeared on his body and clothes, were part of a high school “campout” tradition where inebriated teens drew offensive imagery on each other to elicit a reaction. “The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson’s beliefs, values, or character‚" a friend of Williams told the outlet. Multiple sources told TMZ that the actor “deeply regrets” the photo and “understands the hurt and disappointment” that it has caused, adding that “it’s completely unexcusable.” Williams shot to stardom as Shane Hollander in HBO Max’s queer hockey romance Heated Rivalry. The series earned a record-breaking 16 wins at the Canadian Screen Awards, including a Best Lead Performer recognition for Williams.
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- 1‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Scrambles as Swastika Pic ResurfacesNOT A GREAT LOOKThe Canadian actor came under fire after an old photo made the rounds on social media.
- 2Maggot Menace Creates New Headache for TrumpCAN OF WORMSThe newly detected parasite could exacerbate already-high beef prices.
Shop with ScoutedThese Ergonomic, Whisper-Quiet Vibrators Are Worth the HypeVIBE CHECKSmile Makers Collection is on a mission.
- 3Stabbing at Penn Station Leaves 5 InjuredCITY DISRUPTEDA person is in custody following the incident.
- 4Singer Sets Record Straight After Show Cancellation'SIMPLY NOT TRUE'Country singer Morgan Wallen blasted critics for spreading “nonsense” rumors.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 5Three-Time NBA Champion Dies at 59BULLS LEGENDThe Chicago Bulls legend played alongside Michael Jordan in the 1990s.
- 6Soccer Star Collapses in Pre-World Cup MatchSECOND SCARE STRIKESThe midfielder has previously suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.
- 7Horror Rules With Record ‘Scary Movie’ OpeningFEAR FACTOR‘Scary Movie’ is the sixth installment in a film franchise that began more than two and a half decades ago.
- 8Simone Biles Reveals Terrifying Health Scare'SCARIEST EXPERIENCE'She described the incident as “the scariest experience of all time.”
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Trumpy Judge Facing Charges Over Parking Lot Temper TantrumSTEER CLEAR“Learn how to park,” the alleged victim told the Trump appointee.
- 10Gunmen Open Fire on Popular Music FestivalMAYHEMAt least 12 people are injured, 2 critically, by multiple shooters in Toledo, Ohio.
The return of a flesh-eating parasite could make already-high beef prices during the second Trump administration even worse. The discovery of two cases of the New World screwworm, a parasite that kills livestock if not treated, near the Mexican border in Texas could prove hazardous to both the beef industry and public health, as well as Trump’s presidency. “Americans run on beef. We notice the price of steaks and ground beef,” Arizona-based GOP strategist Barrett Marson told Politico. “Every time we go to the grocery store, we see that... It’s a significant part of how Americans are getting squeezed on every end.” Beef prices have already skyrocketed as a result of record-low cattle numbers resulting from inclement weather and industry consolidation. “This is something that Texans have been worrying about and have been warning Washington about for nearly two years,” said Texas Democratic congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher on Thursday. “An outbreak today will be devastating to livestock producers and drive up already high costs for beef at the grocery stores that all Americans will see.”
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If you’re looking to spice up your summer, Smile Makers has you covered. Known for its ergonomic, luxury sex toys, Smile Makers offers a wide range of premium options for solo and partnered play alike. The best part? If you’re not sure what your vibe is, the brand offers an online quiz to help you figure it out.
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Stabbing at Penn Station Leaves 5 Injured
One person is in custody after a stabbing incident at New York City’s Penn Station left five people injured just after 7 p.m. on Sunday night. A senior law enforcement official who spoke to NBC New York said that the person, who is believed to have mental health issues, was taken into custody by Amtrak police. While the investigation is in its early stages, the official said there do not appear to be any signs of terrorism. The New York City Fire Department said that of the five people injured in the incident, one was seriously injured, two were moderately injured, and two others suffered minor injuries. All five victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Sources who spoke to ABC News said that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. NYC Emergency Management has issued an advisory urging people to avoid the area, and traffic delays, road closures, and significant disruptions are expected around Penn Station as emergency operations continue. The incident took place on the eve of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which will be held at Madison Square Garden directly above Penn Station, and at which President Donald Trump will be in attendance.
Country singer Morgan Wallen dismissed his critics for spreading “nonsense” rumors after canceling his Pittsburgh stop on Saturday for the Still the Problem tour due to severe weather. “After talking to local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night,” Wallen said on his Instagram story on Saturday. He cited dangerous wind conditions and said he made the decision on his team’s recommendation. Wallen also addressed critics whom he accused of spreading “a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true” and said that he wanted to “clear the air” with his statement. Wallen did not specify what rumors he was referring to. “Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority. Refunds are available at point of purchase,” Wallen added. This announcement comes just days after the hot-headed singer flipped a piano while performing in Denver, Colorado.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
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Stacey King, a sports broadcaster and former basketball champion, has died at age 59, the Chicago Bulls announced Sunday. King began his professional career at the Bulls, having been drafted sixth from Oklahoma in 1989. He played alongside NBA superstars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Bulls back-to-back title wins from 1991 to 1993. After finishing out his playing career at the Timberwolves, Heat, Celtics and Mavericks, King returned to Chicago to anchor Bulls TV broadcasts. “Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans,” Reinsdorf said. “We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day.” Tributes from fans poured in on social media on Sunday, highlighting his commentating and his ball-playing skills. No cause of death was provided.
Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed during a match on Sunday and was taken to hospital. The 34-year-old is conscious and “doing well under the circumstances,” the Danish Football Association said in a statement on X. Videos from the scene show the player was able to walk off the field on his own. The pre-World Cup friendly between Denmark and Ukraine was halted in the 65th minute after Eriksen collapsed, and the match was subsequently abandoned. In 2021, the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during a UEFA European Football Championship match and was fitted with an implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). “As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should,” Denmark national team doctor Morten Boesen said about Sunday’s incident, adding that Eriksen will “now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the episode.” According to the BBC, Eriksen was making his 151st international appearance for Denmark when he collapsed. His previous appearance came on Wednesday, when he played 74 minutes for Denmark against the Democratic Republic of Congo. Denmark failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Thursday.
It’s a horror show at the movies this weekend. Paramount’s Scary Movie made a stunning $55 million in its opening weekend, hitting number one at the box office, followed closely by the Gen Z-led horror films Backrooms and Obsession. Scary Movie is the sixth installment in a film franchise that began more than two and a half decades ago and has made over $100 million globally to date. Masters of the Universe, based on the Mattel character He-Man, came in second in the box office, earning $29.3 million in its opening weekend. It still has a long way to go to recoup its $200 million production budget. Backrooms dropped 70percent in its second week, but it still ranks as A24’s highest-grossing film, taking the previous top spot from Marty Supreme, which featured an Oscar-nominated performance by Timothée Chalamet. It has made $212.6 million globally and $135 million in North America. The surprise hit, Obsession, continues its historic run, earning $152.1 million at the domestic box office on a remarkable $750,000 production budget, with an entirely Gen Z director and cast. For the first time, it dropped by only 7 percent in its fourth weekend of release, after steadily gaining popularity week after week through word of mouth since its box office debut. It’s the first film outside the Christmas season to experience this kind of sustained growth since Steven Spielberg’s E.T.
Gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles revealed that a recent health scare left her fighting for her life. “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” the 29-year-old posted on her Instagram stories Saturday. Although she didn’t specify the nature of the medical incident, the image she posted on social media alongside her statement showed various hospital bands on her wrist. She revealed in the post that she remains on bed rest. “This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life,” she added, noting that the situation was made worse because her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, with whom she shares a home in Texas, was out of state for work. She said she would explain the situation in more detail at a later date and thanked her “close circle,” who she said were there for her. In her next series of posts, Biles shared photos of flowers she’d received as well as an image of herself lying in bed, and a screenshot of a health app showing a heart rate of 128 beats per minute. The gymnast made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning 11 medals, seven of which were gold.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
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A federal judge nominated by President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges for allegedly swiping a man’s glasses off his face, hurling them across an asphalt parking lot, and stomping on them as the two argued over a parking spot in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The same “judge” is still hearing cases two months after the early April confrontation. Judge Ryan D. Nelson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, who was born and is serving in Idaho Falls, has been charged with misdemeanor battery and malicious injury to property by the Idaho Falls city prosecutor’s office, according to court records. Nelson pleaded not guilty to charges last month and is headed back to court for a pre-trial hearing in mid-June. The dispute erupted when the judge reportedly became aggressive after he parked his truck across two spaces, according to the Idaho State Journal, which broke the story and obtained video of the confrontation. The alleged victim said the confrontation was triggered as he told the judge—twice—as Nelson was backing his truck out of the double space: “‘Learn how to park.’ That’s when he went crazy.” Nelson was nominated to the powerful court in 2018 by Trump, and was confirmed the same year. The Daily Beast has reached out to his attorney for comment.
An Ohio festival erupted into fear and chaos Saturday when shooters opened fire, wounding at least 12 people. Gunfire rang out just after 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Historic Festival in Toledo as the armed men were “probably shooting at each other,” said Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan. Two of the victims were in critical condition, and all suspects were still at large late Saturday night. The oldest victim is 61; the youngest 14. Most of the victims were in their early twenties. Several hundred people were attending the popular festival, which features live music, a beer garden, and food, when the shots rang out. Police were questioning witnesses and viewing security camera footage. “It’s just a shame when a few people, for whatever reasons going through their head, decide to disrupt something that has been a beloved community event for many, many, many years,” said police Lt. Dan Gerken. A “deeply concerned” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on X that “summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence.” A festival statement noted: “Too often we learn of a celebration somewhere that turns into a tragedy. Now that news comes from our own neighborhood. We are heartbroken… people want to know how we proceed from such a dark place.” Sunday’s festival events have been canceled.