Stacey Abrams Says She Won't Run For Senate in Georgia in 2020: ‘I Am Grateful For All The Encouragement’

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia who narrowly lost her 2018 race, announced on Tuesday that she would not be running for Senate in the state in 2020.

“I am grateful for all the encouragement I received to run for U.S. Senate, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to help elect a Democrat to that seat next year,” she said in a video posted to her Twitter account. Abrams, who has left her options open for a possible presidential bid or another gubernatorial contest, did not say what she plans to do instead. She was a sought-after recruit for the 2020 Senate race against Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), and was urged to join the race in multiple meetings with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).