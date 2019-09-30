CHEAT SHEET
Stacey Dash Arrested on Domestic-Violence Charge in Florida
Actress Stacey Dash was arrested Sunday evening on a domestic-violence charge in Pasco County, Florida, after police responded to a domestic dispute call. According to TMZ, Dash allegedly pushed and slapped her husband of one year, Jeffrey Marty, and officers noted scratches on Marty’s left arm. The 52-year-old, best known for playing Dionne in the 90s classic Clueless, married Marty, a lawyer, just 10 days after meeting him. The two have in common conservative politics and a love of President Trump. Marty is the actress’ fourth husband.
Dash was taken into police custody and is being held on $500 bail, TMZ reports. Her team did not respond to TMZ’s request for comment.