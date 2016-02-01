Stalin Reportedly Studied Mao’s Feces

CHEAT SHEET
Now for some bizarre news: Researchers have discovered that brutal Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin spied on Chinese dictator Mao Zedong in the 1940s by analyzing the communist leader’s feces—in an attempt at psychological profiling. Stalin’s secret police allegedly set up a special department to get its hands on the droppings and then test it for contents that might lead to useful political information. “If they detected high levels of amino acid tryptophan,” a source said, “they concluded that person was calm and approachable.” Stalin henchman Lavrenti Beria was reportedly in charge of the secret laboratory.