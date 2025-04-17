Stand Up Comedian Nate Bargatze Revealed as Host of 2025 Emmys
A stand up comedian dubbed “one of the hottest comics in the business” by Television Academy chair Cris Abrego has been announced as the host of this year’s Emmys. Nate Bargatze will host the 77th annual Emmy Awards, which is set to air Sept. 14 live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze told Variety. The show will air on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+. “Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.” Citing Pollstar, Variety named Bargatze the highest earning comedian in the world last year after selling 1.2 million tickets. Canadian father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy co-hosted last year’s ceremony.