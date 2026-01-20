Star Edited Out of Upcoming Movie After Shock Allegations
The West Wing star Timothy Busfield has been edited out of an upcoming movie following his arrest earlier this month on charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor. Busfield, who was accused of abusing underage boys on the set of The Cleaning Lady, had top billing in Amazon MGM’s You Deserve Each Other, but according to Variety, will be edited out. Other stars in the film, which is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Hogle and is still in post-production, include Kyle MacLachlan, Penn Badgley, Justin Long, and Meghann Fahy. The film marks the second project impacted following Busfield’s arrest after NBC pulled an episode of Law & Order: SVU in which he was a guest star from its schedule ahead of its planned Jan. 22 premiere. Busfield, 68, turned himself in to U.S. Marshals on Jan. 13 after the warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 9. Busfield has firmly denied the allegations and has claimed that he is ready to “confront these lies.” A civil lawyer for Busfield told The New York Times, “He is innocent and is determined to clear his name.”