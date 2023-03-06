Star of ‘Creature of the Black Lagoon’ Ricou Browning Dead at 93
LEGEND
Ricou Browning, the man who played the sea monster in the iconic 1950s monster movie The Creature from the Black Lagoon—and who was one of the creative forces behind the original Flipper movie and subsequent TV series—has died at the age of 93. Browning died Feb. 27, with a tribute posted by the Creature from the Black Lagoon Facebook page describing Browning as a “titan.” “In the first Golden Era of cinema Universal built an empire on monsters. Of these titans Ricou Browning stood tall amongst the rouges’ gallery as The Creature of the Black Lagoon,” the statement read. “Ricou has passed but not without leaving a lasting impression and changing the face of how we are entertained." Browning was a talented swimmer and stuntman which allowed him various opportunities in Hollywood, including the 1963 film Flipper and Richard Fleischer’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Family member Kristin LeFeuvre described Browning as “always a treat to be around. A man of little words, but a quick wit and a flashy smile.”