Star Spotted for First Time Since Release From Jail
The West Wing actor Timothy Busfield was seen in public for the first time since surrendering to authorities last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. A judge ordered that Busfield be released from jail on his own recognizance on Tuesday after the 68-year-old was charged with child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor under 13 years old. Following his release, Busfield was photographed outside his $750/night New Mexico Airbnb dressed in all black while bidding farewell to his wife. Sources told TMZ that the actor was leaving the estate in order to deal with something related to his case, but that he will return later and spend the night with his family. A criminal complaint alleged that Busfield abused two boys, aged 7 and 8, who were working on the set of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, on which Busfield was a director. The actor’s defense team argued in court that the allegations were made by parents outraged that their children were cut from the show. Busfield has maintained his innocence, and has said that he is ready to “confront these lies.”