‘Star Trek’ Star Tears Into ‘Fragile’ Fanboy Stephen Miller

A Star Trek cast member has labelled MAGA mouthpiece Stephen Miller “fragile” after he complained about the sci-fi fantasy going woke by embracing diversity.

The White House deputy chief of staff, 40, shared a post from the X account End Wokeness that featured footage of the new Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series that launched this month.

The clip showed cast members Tricia Black (Lt. Rork), Gina Yashere (Lura Thok), and Holly Hunter (Nahla Ake). Yashere’s character is in a lesbian relationship with Tig Notaro’s Jett Reno in the series, which is set in the 32nd century.

United States Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller gives a thumbs up as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Zurich Airport before attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, on January 21, 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Miller, who seems to be a diehard Star Trek fanboy, posted on X that the reboot is “tragic” and stated that Paramount could “save the franchise” by reconciling with William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk until the character’s death in 1994.

No stranger to working with seniors, the Trump lackey then suggested that the 94-year-old Shatner needs to have “total creative control” of the show, which has been on air since 1966. His last appearance was in Star Trek Generations in 1994.

While Miller did not clarify what he felt was “tragic” about Starfleet Academy, some diehard fans have been angered about “woke”, inclusive, and progressive storylines.

On the latest episode of Real Time, host Bill Maher took aim at Miller, mocking his “tragic” verdict on Starfleet Academy by noting he was equally tragic for being “a 40-year-old man tweeting about Star Trek.”

Gina Yashere posts about Bill Maher and Stephen Miller on Instagram. screen grab

The openly-gay Yashere shared Maher’s takedown of Miller and added her own thoughts, rounding up the MAGA figure into the online backlash.

“I was practically born wearing a tool belt,” she said on Instagram. “But if you could choose your sexuality, why would we choose men? All of the hatred coming at us is from fragile, angry white men, talking about either our non-whiteness or our bodies.”

She added, “It’s frankly ridiculous. And it makes me want to lean even more into our wokeness... We woke. Wokey wokey. Super woke. Wokest of the woke.”

Yashere, 51, also took aim at Maher, who shared a photo of cast members in sci-fi prosthetics and stated, “I must admit when I was a teenager dreaming about space lesbians this wasn’t what I had in mind.”

Gina Yashere attends Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" World Premiere at The American Museum of Natural History on January 06, 2026 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

She said, “Bill Maher is nobody’s fantasy either, so we’re even my dude!”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and reps for Maher for comment.

Yashere has previously pointed out that Star Trek had been “woke from day one” and has always featured diverse casting.

“Woke is a good word,” she said. “It’s been given negative connotations. But woke just means you’re awake and aware of everything that’s going on in the world around you.”

Shatner sarcastically weighed into Miller’s “tragic” criticism, noting that Holly Hunter’s character was sporting glasses.

Shatner said, “I am so on the same page with you @StephenM! The fact that they have not cure Hyperopia by the 32rd Century is an abysmal oversight on the writers!”

Stephen Miller posts about Star Trek on X. screen grab

He continued to Miller, “That is what you meant, right? I am ready to assume command of the series! Call me!”

Taking a break from promoting brutal ICE raids, Miller previously shared his Star Trek fan fiction theories on X stating, “Paramount screwed up royally when they decided to kill off Kirk in Star Trek Generations. @WilliamShatner disagreed strenuously but was a team player and out-acted everyone in the film."

While Shatner did not reply, another MAGA Star Trek nerd, Elon Musk, replied, “True.”

Musk had previously shared the same Starfleet Academy preview video adding “Turns out they banned Ozempic and LASIK in the future lol.”