Stephen Miller Sucks Up to Trump After Davos Disaster

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller showered the president in praise after Donald Trump alienated NATO allies over Greenland.

Miller appeared on Fox News’ Hannity to discuss Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. After host Sean Hannity did his own sucking up to Miller, the political advisor raved about the president while bashing European leaders.

“You saw a masterclass, a true, amazing masterclass in diplomacy, statesmanship, leadership in Davos this week with President Trump,” Miller said. “His critique of Europe in his Davos speech was one of the most important statements that a president has made about that continent in memory.”

A bruise can be seen on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's left hand during a signing ceremony for the “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 22 in Davos, Switzerland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Miller went on to say Europe was “killing itself” by implementing progressive policies and refusing to invest in military departments, echoing Trump’s claim that the United States “subsidized” defense in European countries.

Miller’s sycophantic take comes after Trump dismissed NATO allies’ role in U.S. wars, saying “we’ve never needed them.” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the remark “insulting” to the sacrifices of the 457 British soldiers who died in Afghanistan.

Trump infuriated European allies by threatening to use military force to seize Greenland. After backing off the idea of invasion, he announced that the “framework of a future deal” over the territory was being negotiated after a meeting with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte. He later threatened “big retaliation” if European countries dumped U.S. bonds and stocks in response to the Greenland issue.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 21: United States Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller gives a thumbs up as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Zurich Airport before attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, on January 21, 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland. The annual meeting of political and business leaders comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Europe over a range of issues, including Trump's vow to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president fumbled through his speech on his Greenland ambitions, at one point mistaking the semiautonomous Danish territory with Iceland. He slammed NATO allies for failing to help America’s defense efforts and for refusing to hand Greenland over.

“I know we’d be there for them. I don’t know that they’d be there for us with all of the money we expend, with all of the blood, sweat and tears… They’re not there for us on Iceland, I can tell you,” Trump said.

A man walks near a sign that reads: "Greenland Is Not For Sale!" on January 21, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Greenland is a key part of Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome,” a missile defense system over the United States akin to Israel’s Iron Dome. In his quest for the territory, he has proposed new tariffs on eight European countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting on Feb. 1.