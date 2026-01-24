Stephen Miller Sucks Up to Trump After Davos Disaster

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller showered the president in praise after Donald Trump alienated NATO allies over Greenland.
Miller appeared on Fox News’ Hannity to discuss Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. After host Sean Hannity did his own sucking up to Miller, the political advisor raved about the president while bashing European leaders.
“You saw a masterclass, a true, amazing masterclass in diplomacy, statesmanship, leadership in Davos this week with President Trump,” Miller said. “His critique of Europe in his Davos speech was one of the most important statements that a president has made about that continent in memory.”
Miller went on to say Europe was “killing itself” by implementing progressive policies and refusing to invest in military departments, echoing Trump’s claim that the United States “subsidized” defense in European countries.
Miller’s sycophantic take comes after Trump dismissed NATO allies’ role in U.S. wars, saying “we’ve never needed them.” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the remark “insulting” to the sacrifices of the 457 British soldiers who died in Afghanistan.
Trump infuriated European allies by threatening to use military force to seize Greenland. After backing off the idea of invasion, he announced that the “framework of a future deal” over the territory was being negotiated after a meeting with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte. He later threatened “big retaliation” if European countries dumped U.S. bonds and stocks in response to the Greenland issue.
The president fumbled through his speech on his Greenland ambitions, at one point mistaking the semiautonomous Danish territory with Iceland. He slammed NATO allies for failing to help America’s defense efforts and for refusing to hand Greenland over.
“I know we’d be there for them. I don’t know that they’d be there for us with all of the money we expend, with all of the blood, sweat and tears… They’re not there for us on Iceland, I can tell you,” Trump said.
Greenland is a key part of Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome,” a missile defense system over the United States akin to Israel’s Iron Dome. In his quest for the territory, he has proposed new tariffs on eight European countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting on Feb. 1.
“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on last week.