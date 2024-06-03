‘Star Trek’ Star Zachary Quinto Accused of Making Restaurant Host Cry

A Toronto restaurant is accusing Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto of berating staff and making a host at the establishment cry. On Sunday, the restaurant Manita alleged that Quinto behaved inappropriately via their Instagram story, and followed up with a grid post the following day.

“Zachary Quinto—an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer,” Manita wrote in its story describing the alleged incident. Quinto portrayed the iconic character in a reboot of the Star Trek franchise from 2009 to 2016.

Quinto, Manita said, “yelled at staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for.”

“Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable,” the restaurant continued. “Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them.”

“To expand upon yesterday’s story re: Zachary Quinto: This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time an irate guest has taken their frustrations out on our staff,” Manita wrote in its grid post on Monday.

“Manita is deeply grateful for our mostly incredible, friendly, gracious guests …who may give us constructive feedback from time to time. To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned.”

We reached an employee at Manita who directed the Daily Beast to the restaurant’s email, adding, “We’re not doing anything over the phone right now.”

The Daily Beast also reached out to Quinto’s team for comment but has not yet received a response.