‘Star Wars’ Fans Flag Villainous Detail in Muscled-Up Trump Meme

It appears President Donald Trump‘s White House made a glaring mistake when it posted an AI image photo of a muscular Trump wielding a lightsaber for the Star Wars-themed “May the 4th” day.

The image posted to X features Trump sporting large, veiny arms, flanked by two bald eagles and two U.S. flags, while wearing robes commonly worn by the Jedi, the good-natured monk-like protagonists of the Star Wars franchise.

It also alluded to Democratic calls for the administration to retrieve migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador, which the Supreme Court unanimously ordered the White House to do last month after the administration admitted to wrongfully deporting him.

“Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy,” the White House wrote. “You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you."

However, the image also features Trump holding a red lightsaber, a color associated with the Sith, the villainous sect known for its tyrannical rule of the Star Wars galaxy. The Jedi commonly use blue or green lightsabers.

May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/G883DhDRR5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2025

Fans pointed out the striking addition in responses on X.

“If Trump carries a red lightsaber, that means he’s part of the Sith and is evil,” Gen Z Democratic activist Henry Sisson replied. “Fitting!”

“Why are you holding a red lightsaber though,” another reply read.

“You know that’s the bad guys right,” read yet another reply.

Still, some Trump supporters tried to grovel in the replies—and loop in Star Wars legends. “Hi @markhamill pls respond,” wrote right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson, tagging Luke Skywalker actor and longtime Democrat Mark Hamill.

The image comes days after Trump shared another AI-generated photo that showed him dressed as a pope, sparking the ire of Catholic bishops as they grieved the late Pope Francis. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who Trump has long considered “a great friend of mine,” said Sunday the image was “not good.”

But Vice President JD Vance, who was baptized in the Catholic Church in 2019 and was one of the last people to meet with Francis before his April 21 death, said the photo was all in good fun.

“As a general rule, I’m fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen,” Vance wrote on Saturday.