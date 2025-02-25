Lucasfilm Boss Dragged by Musk Is Stepping Down

Following the success of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary series aptly named Beckham, the former soccer star is teasing his wife Victoria Beckham‘s own show on the streaming platform. The ex-Spice Girl is “one of the hardest working women I know,” he said Tuesday at MIP London networking event. “It’s gonna see her in a different light,” he said. “It’s gonna see the work that she puts into her business, her life, her family. There’s so many different elements of this documentary that people are going to be surprised by, the juggling that she does.” Victoria is on a “journey to build a fashion empire—and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all,” a previous press release read. “I think with Victoria, some people probably think, ‘Oh, she started a brand and it’s come very easy,’ but she’s been building this for a long time,” her husband added, this week. The series is set to be released mid-2025. One of the most viral moments of the first Beckham series featured David forcing Victoria to admit her father drove a Rolls-Royce after she described her family as working class. “She’s got a very witty personality — she’s very funny. Not as funny as me," David added.
