‘Star Wars Resistance’ Has Gay Characters, Disney Says
Read it at The Guardian
Disney producers confirmed Monday that two characters in its animated children’s series Star Wars Resistance are gay. The Guardian reports Executive Producers Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge, and Brandon Auman confirmed the long-held suspicion that characters Orka and Felix are a couple on the podcast Coffee With Kenobi ahead of the second season’s launch. “I think it’s safe to say they’re an item,” Ridge said. “They’re absolutely a gay couple and we’re proud of that.” The Star Wars franchise has previously faced criticism for a lack of LGBTQ representation.