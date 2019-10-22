CHEAT SHEET
END OF AN ERA
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Final Trailer Released
The new trailer for the latest Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, dropped Monday night, rounding out the nine-film saga that George Lucas began in 1977. The trailer stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, who appears to be preparing to fight Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. The two are seen battling throughout the trailer, which ends with a voiceover from Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker saying, “The Force will be with you. Always.” Pre-sale tickets for the film went on sale a few hours prior to the premiere of the trailer and have outsold the record for most sales in the first hour by 45 percent, CBS News reports. Avengers: End Game held the previous record. The Rise of Skywalker will be the last Star Wars film for a few years, as Disney doesn’t have another feature slated for release until 2022. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.