Star Wars Toys, Games, and Collectibles Are 30% Off on Amazon
I could make a million Star Wars references right now, as a self-proclaimed aficionado, but I am bitter about not being able to see Rise of Skywalker until after New Year’s. Don’t ask. What’s helping curtail my disappointment is that Amazon is taking up to 30% off Star Wars toys, collectibles, and more. While there aren’t any Baby Yoda toys in sight, there are plenty of past and present characters to add to your collection. I’m personally eyeing the Funko Star Wars Smuggler’s Boundy Box Dagobah Theme for $13 and the vintage collection Poe Cameron’s X-Wing Fighter for $78. There’s also an interactive Chewie doll for $69 and even an old and young Lando Calrissian, that sly dog. With Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker finally in theaters, the end of the year just got a bit more intergalactic.
Funko Star Wars Smuggler's Bounty Box, Dagobah Theme
Free Shipping
The Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron’S X-Wing Fighter
Free Shipping
Star Wars Ultimate Co-pilot Chewie Interactive Plush Toy
Free Shipping
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.