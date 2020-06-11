Starbucks Privately Bans Workers From Wearing BLM Gear While Touting Public Reforms
A company memo sent to Starbucks employees last week barred workers from wearing gear that supports the Black Lives Matter movement—at the same time the company was publicly touting its efforts to be “part of the change” on racial justice. The coffee company said that such gear goes against its policy prohibiting employees from wearing clothing that advocates “a political, religious or personal issue.” The company cited the potential for inciting violence as the reason for the policy. However, employees noted that the company allows and often encourages staff to support LGBTQ issues by wearing LGBTQ pins, especially during Pride Month.
The memo came at the same time Starbucks was publicly promising to “take action” to confront racial bias and inequality, including donating $1 million to racial justice organizations.