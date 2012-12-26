Starbucks to Promote Congressional Cooperation

CHEAT SHEET
Could there be some ulterior motives at play here? Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wants workers in all of the 102 D.C.-area Starbucks stores to write “Come together” on cups sold Thursday and Friday, in hopes that it will push President Obama and his Republican adversaries to cooperate on economic negotiations before the dreaded spending cuts and tax increases go into effect on Jan. 1. “We’re paying attention, we’re greatly disappointed in what’s going on, and we deserve better,” said Schultz of the campaign.