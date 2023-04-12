State AGs Slam JUUL With $460 Million Fine for Marketing to Kids
‘NEFARIOUS’
Popular e-cigarette maker JUUL was finally hit hard the same way tobacco companies were decades ago, with the company on Wednesday agreeing to pay half a billion dollars to six states for targeting kids and getting them hooked on nicotine. In announcing the settlement, New York Attorney General Letitia James said JUUL’s intense marketing to teens made the tiny, electronic devices a mainstay on playgrounds and in schools, and “put them in the hands of minors who thought they were doing something harmless.” Illinois AG Kwame Raoul lamented how his own teenagers were among those who snuck the devices back home. California AG Rob Bonta added that he was “a father who’s disgusted… enraged by the nefarious tactics JUUL employed to hook children on our products.” The attorneys general cited statistics showing one in seven high school students have used e-cigarettes in the last month. JUUL is now forbidden from running ads that feature anyone under 35. The company will pay $112 million to New York over eight years, $175 million to California, and split the rest among Illinois, Massachusetts, D.C., and others.