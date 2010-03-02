CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    State Dems Urge Paterson to Resign

    New York

    Tim Roske / AP Photo

    If New York Governor David Paterson chooses to serve out his remaining 10 months in office, it appears he’ll have to do so without the support of his party: New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs headed to Albany Tuesday to urge Paterson to step down. However, Paterson received a boost from State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, who said "I do not feel he should resign" after a meeting at the governor's mansion. The visits comes after The New York Times reported that Paterson directed two state employees to contact a woman who had accused one of his top aides of domestic abuse.

    Read it at New York Daily News