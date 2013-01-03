State Department Fires Back at Fox

CHEAT SHEET
Now that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is out of the hospital, the State Department is fighting back against those who questioned the legitimacy of her health scare—in particular Fox News correspondent Justin Fishel. In a letter directed at Fishel, State Department spokesperson Philippe Reines sarcastically apologized for including Fishel’s expressed doubts about Clinton’s condition in a press briefing last week. “Because after what we and her doctors explained over the weekend regarding her health, you couldn’t possibly have been insinuating the ulterior motive that the question implies. No way. No credible journalist would do that without any basis whatsoever,” Reines wrote. So far, Fishel hasn’t responded. Let the feuding begin.