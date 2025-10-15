State Department Pulls Visas Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The Trump administration has revoked visas of those who it claims made light of the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The State Department announced Tuesday that the U.S. “has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans.” Kirk was shot last month during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

The department shared what it claimed are examples of “visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination.” In one screenshot, an apparent Argentine national said Kirk “devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric” and deserved to burn in hell.

The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans.



The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Another person identified as a Paraguayan national allegedly said the Kirk “was a son of a b---- and he died by his own rules.”

Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event in April 2023, said about gun violence: “I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the second amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational.”

Kirk, a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, was gunned down at a college speaking event in September. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

The State Department provided six examples of alleged comments that it claimed warranted visa revocation.

The department did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry as to the total number of revocations thus far and which (if any) visa stipulations the holders had broken.

The day after Kirk’s death, Trump officials were on the lookout.

“Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people,” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on X.

Four days later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that visa revocations had begun.

“If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported,” Rubio said in an interview.

Kirk-related comments haven’t been the only grounds for visa revocations under Rubio’s leadership. As of March, the administration had revoked more than 300 visas belonging to those it said criticized Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Both causes of visa revocations have spurred concerns about free speech rights being violated.

On Tuesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which is suing the administration over its Israel-related visa actions, called on the White House to “stop punishing people for their opinions alone.”

You can’t defend “our culture” by eroding the very cornerstone of what America stands for: freedom of speech and thought.



The Trump Administration must stop punishing people for their opinions alone. The Supreme Court has been clear that noncitizens have a right to freedom of… pic.twitter.com/LX8Vy6DLgD — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) October 14, 2025