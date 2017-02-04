State Department Reverses Revoked Travel Visas

The State Department has reversed 60,000 visa revocations for those foreigners who were affected by President Trump's executive order. The department has announced that people with valid visas will be allowed to travel to the United States, following an opinion from federal judge James Robart. "We have reversed the provisional revocation of visas," an official statement from the State Department read. "Those individuals with visas that were not physically canceled may now travel if the visa is otherwise valid."
The Department of Homeland Security has also issued a new press release following Robart's ruling. "In accordance with the judge's ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order," acting press secretary Gillian Christensen said. "This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action ... DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure."