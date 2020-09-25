State Dept. Lied About Why It Took Back Woman’s Award (It Was Slightly Mean Tweets About Trump), Says Report
DEPT. OF PETTY
A State Department internal watchdog has found that the Trump administration lied about why it rescinded an award recognizing the work of a journalist from Finland: Officials feared that some of her tweets about President Donald Trump that were very slightly negative would be embarrassing when discovered by reporters. The Washington Post reports Jessikka Aro was chosen for the State Department’s International Women of Courage Awards in 12019 for her reporting on Russian propaganda activities. But, after she was told she was getting the award, the State Department discovered her posts. One accurately said: “Trump constantly labels journalists as ‘enemy’ and ‘fake news.’” Another noted that Trump and Vladimir Putin were meeting in Helsinki where, she wrote, “Finnish people can protest them both. Sweet.” The award was then taken back, and the department’s press office lied to reporters to say that Aro had been “incorrectly notified” about the honor, the inspector general’s office report states.