State Dept. Releases Hillary Emails

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
The State Department on Friday released a batch of emails sent by Hillary Clinton from her personal email account during her tenure as secretary of state. A third of the emails, released to The New York Times before the official release, showed Clinton exchanging sensitive but unclassified information through her personal email and being briefed about the attack on Benghazi, with some incorrect details. The Daily Beast's Tim Mak reports there's nothing damning about Benghazi in the emails.