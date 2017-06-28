State Officials Probing Trump Attorney’s Non-Profit

Read it at The Guardian
The attorneys general in New York and North Carolina are “looking into” allegations that a non-profit run by one of President Donald Trump’s private attorneys, Jay Sekulow, was used to enrich Sekulow and his family. The Guardian previously reported that Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism had paid $60 million to Sekulow, his family members, and their companies. “The reports I’ve read are troubling. My office is looking into this matter,” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said.