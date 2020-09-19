CHEAT SHEET
Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Go Up in Brooklyn: NY Officials
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the state would convene a commission to select an artist to fashion a statue of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be erected in Brooklyn, where she was born. Not long after, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio added, “Justice Ginsburg was an unparalleled hometown hero. We will immediately begin plans for a Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial.” Ginsburg died late Friday at the age of 87 from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. “This statute will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today,” Cuomo said in a statement.