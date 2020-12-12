‘Steel Magnolias’ Actress Carol Sutton Dies From COVID-19
‘WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER’
Actress Carol Sutton died in her hometown of New Orleans on Thursday from complications due to COVID-19, Variety reports. The actress passed away at Touro Infirmary where she underwent treatment for coronavirus and had been staying for the last months of her life. The actress was famous for her roles in Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, as well as Lovecraft Country and True Detective.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement honoring Sutton the day after her death. “Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades,” she said. “The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV—whether it's ‘Treme’ or ‘Claws,’ or ‘Runaway Jury’ or ‘Queen Sugar’—but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as ‘4000 Miles’ and ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’ May she rest in God’s perfect peace.” Sutton was 76 years old.