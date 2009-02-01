Steelers Take Record Sixth Title

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in a nail-biter conclusion to what ESPN called possibly "the most exciting Super Bowl ever." James Harrison ran a record-breaking 100-yard interception to end the first half, and Santonio Holmes made a spectacular touchdown catch with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter, handing Pittsburgh the game. Bruce Springsteen headlined the halftime performance, and Captain C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot who gently splashed down a U.S. Airways jetliner into the Hudson River last month, made a pre-game appearance. General David Patraeus, former commanding general of the multinational force in Iraq, showed up to perform the coin toss, which the NFC won for its for the 12th consecutive year.
