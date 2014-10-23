CHEAT SHEET
    Steinem Warns of Feminism Backlash

    Women in the World

    Win McNamee/Getty

    Gloria Steinem cautioned the audience at the Women in the Word summit in San Antonio, Texas, that feminism has become a majority movement, “but that means there is a backlash.” And, the veteran activist noted, “nowhere is it written the backlash may not win.” Steinem, now 80, recalled the roots of the feminist movement in a session at which she and actress Eva Longoria were greeted with a standing ovation. The two women also discussed reproductive freedom, including recent efforts in Texas to effectively close abortion clinics. Talking about violence against women, Steinem said: “I think of these as supremacy crimes. There’s nothing to gain but the idea of supremacy.”

