Stelter to Host ‘Reliable Sources’

Welcome to television. New York Times media reporter Brian Stelter will be leaving the paper to host CNN’s Reliable Sources, he confirmed on Tuesday via tweet (naturally). Stelter, 28, has been a star reporter for the Times and has become well known throughout media for his Twitter presence—and his ability to break news via social media. Stelter once said he “would not leave the Times for a television job.” Never say never, Brian. In other gossip for media people, New York Times magazine editor Hugo Lindgren is reportedly leaving after three years. Lindgren’s time at the helm of the magazine had been tumultuous, including several personnel changes.