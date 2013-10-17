Stenographer: The Spirit Moved Me

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
The stenographer of the House of Representatives' spontaneous outburst on the Constitution, Freemasons, and Jesus Christ proved a shocking end to the shutdown. But it wasn't just the debt deal that riled Dianne Foster Reidy. “For the past 2 and 1/2 weeks, the Holy Spirit has been waking me up in the middle of the night and preparing me (through my reluctance and doubt) to deliver a message in the House Chamber,” Reidy told Fox. “That is what I did last night.” Reidy was ejected from the vote shortly after grabbing the microphone and yelling—among other things—"he will not be mocked."