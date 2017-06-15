Steph Curry on White House Party: ‘I Wouldn’t Go’

The Golden State Warriors, the new NBA Finals champions, have made no official declaration on whether they would visit the White House for the traditional celebration, but Steph Curry says he will not go to meet President Trump. “Somebody asked me about [going to the White House] a couple of months ago, like a hypothetical, if the championship were to happen would I do it and I think I answered ‘I wouldn’t go.’ I still feel like that today,” he said. “But, obviously as a team, we’re going to have a conversation.” He added, “This is a moment we all need to enjoy together and nothing should distract what we were able to accomplish together. The different kind of ceremonies and traditions that have happened around championship winning teams, we don’t want that to taint what we've accomplished this year. So we’ll handle that accordingly and responsibly and do the right thing for us individually and as a group.”
