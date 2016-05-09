Steph Curry Returns for Game 4, Warriors Win

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry came off the injured list Monday for Game 4 of the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals—and scored 40 points to take down the Portland Trail Blazers 132-125 in overtime. Coach Steve Kerr announced before the game that while Curry would not be in the starting lineup, he would make several appearances off the bench. In the first half, Curry sank five of seven two-point attempts while air-balling on his first of five failed attempts at a three-pointer. Starting point-guard Shaun Livingston was ejected at the end of the second quarter after a botched foul call, leading to increased second-half playing time for Curry, who then went on to score an NBA record 17 points in overtime. The two-time league MVP had missed the first three games of the series with an MCL sprain.
