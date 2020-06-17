CHEAT SHEET
White Lawyer Who Spit on Black Teen Tests Negative for COVID-19
The white Wisconsin lawyer who spit on a black teenage protester—and landed in jail—tested negative for COVID-19. That’s likely a relief for those who had physical contact with Stephanie Rapkin in a series of confrontations: the spitting incident, her alleged shoving of a protester outside her house, and her arrest by an officer who says she kneed him in the groin. Rapkin’s very bad week began after she parked her car in the pathway of anti-racism marchers and then spit at one of them because, she said, she was afraid of getting the coronavirus from him. She is due to appear in court next week on charges that include a hate-crime enhancement.