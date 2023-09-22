Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN Colleagues Won’t Let Him Live Down His Terrible First Pitch
‘THEY FINNA DRAG YOU’
ESPN TV personality Stephen A. Smith totally flubbed his first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night—and his colleagues aren’t letting him forget about it. Just after his one-bounce debacle, Smith put his head down and laughed as the crowd booed him. He later said on the YES Network that he was disgusted with himself for the “choke job.” EPSN NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovksy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Smith had no excuses since Smith continuously pokes fun at him for running out of bounds in the end zone in a 2008 game, resulting in a safety. Adam Schefter, an ESPN NFL insider, likened Smith’s throw to rapper 50 Cent’s first pitch, which traveled extremely wide left, while Robert Griffin III, another NFL analyst, posted a couple of crying-laughing emojis and a meme, saying, “They finna drag you.” The game ended in a victory for the Yankees, who beat the Blue Jays 5-3.