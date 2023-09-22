CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN Colleagues Won’t Let Him Live Down His Terrible First Pitch

    ‘THEY FINNA DRAG YOU’

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    American TV personality Stephen A. Smith throws a ceremonial first pitch before the first inning of the game

    Sarah Stier/Getty

    ESPN TV personality Stephen A. Smith totally flubbed his first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night—and his colleagues aren’t letting him forget about it. Just after his one-bounce debacle, Smith put his head down and laughed as the crowd booed him. He later said on the YES Network that he was disgusted with himself for the “choke job.” EPSN NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovksy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Smith had no excuses since Smith continuously pokes fun at him for running out of bounds in the end zone in a 2008 game, resulting in a safety. Adam Schefter, an ESPN NFL insider, likened Smith’s throw to rapper 50 Cent’s first pitch, which traveled extremely wide left, while Robert Griffin III, another NFL analyst, posted a couple of crying-laughing emojis and a meme, saying, “They finna drag you.” The game ended in a victory for the Yankees, who beat the Blue Jays 5-3.

    Read it at New York Post
    ,