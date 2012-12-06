Stephen Baldwin Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS
Those Baldwin brothers can't seem to stay out of trouble. Actor Stephen Baldwin was arrested Thursday for allegedly failing to file personal income taxes between 2008 and 2010, with authorities claiming he owes a cool $350,000 to the state of New York. “At a time when Rockland County and New York state face severe fiscal shortfalls, we cannot afford to allow wealthy residents to break the law by cheating on their taxes,” Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe says. The younger Baldwin faces four years in prison if convicted.