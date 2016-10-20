CHEAT SHEET
Stephen Baldwin: Brother Alec’s ‘SNL’ Trump Impression Not Funny
Speaking to reporters as a Donald Trump surrogate Wednesday night in the post-debate spin room at the University of Las Vegas, actor Stephen Baldwin said his brother Alec Baldwin’s impression of the candidate on Saturday Night Live “isn’t very funny.” While Stephen acknowledged that Alec “has the voice down,” he said he thought the portrayal was “getting too nasty.” Defying the beliefs of many comedy fans, Baldwin added, “I don’t think there’s anything funny about this election. I think it’s very serious.” Following this past Saturday’s SNL, Trump himself tweeted, “Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!”