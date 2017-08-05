Stephen Colbert Accuses Trump of Running a ‘State-Sponsored Propaganda’ Operation

On Friday night, the same day President Trump—who has made 41 visits to golf courses during his first six months and change in office—embarked on a 17-day vacation to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Stephen Colbert had a few things to get off his chest.

The nimble comedian first mocked Trump for his ridiculously long golf outing, as well as the fact that he’s taking this lengthy sojourn so that the White House, a place he recently called “a real dump,” can undergo renovations.

“While they’re making improvements to the White House, can I make one suggestion? Change the locks! Do It! Now’s your chance!” whispered Colbert to the camera.

But Colbert dedicated most of the beef of his Late Show monologue to Trump’s “real news” video series that he recently launched on his Facebook page—an initiative where Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, whose only journalism experience is briefly serving as an associate producer for the long-past-its-expiration-date tabloid program Inside Edition, fires off a bunch of so-called positive things that the Trump administration has done, devoid of any and all context, balance, or journalism.

“Of course, Trump has spent the last year telling us the mainstream media is ‘fake news.’ So now he’s finally fighting back, because President Trump has launched his own news program on his Facebook page. Now, that looks like state-sponsored propaganda,” said Colbert.

That was it. His awkward silence served as the punchline, and the audience applauded.

And Colbert, who labeled the “real news” program an “online propaganda book report,” also took the time to throw another verbal jab at one of his favorite targets: Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son and the husband of Lara.

“Trump’s news program is hosted by his daughter-in-law Lara, who is married to Eric. Wait…isn’t being married to Eric a full-time job?” asked an incredulous Colbert. “Those Velcro shoes don’t strap themselves.”