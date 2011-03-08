Stephen Colbert, Alec Baldwin, More on What They're Giving Up for Lent

Alec Baldwin Actor

"I am giving up Catholic guilt for Lent. Extremely difficult, as I thrive on it."

Adriana Lima Model

"Giving meat up is normally what I have done. This year I might include chocolate, too."

Timothy Dolan Archbishop

"I wish I could tell you, but Jesus cautioned us about 'bragging' about this."

Rick Santorum Former Senator, GOP Presidential Hopeful

"I have a regular routine for Lent of attending Mass at least three times a week plus Stations of the Cross on Fridays. I also refrain from eating the foods I enjoy the most—all types of breads and sweets."

Stephen Colbert Comedy Central Host

"For Lent, I'm going to give up either Newsweek or The Daily Beast. I'm not sure which one the Lord finds more offensive."

