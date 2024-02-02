As the presidential election looms closer, Americans are feeling some serious déjà vu. From the Super Bowl to Super Tuesday, Stephen Colbert says “it’s like we’re watching a rerun of 2020.”

Next weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII—just as they did four years ago. “Unless something crazy happens, it’s Trump v. Biden” in the upcoming presidential election, The Late Show host shared on Thursday. While recent polls have repeatedly put Trump ahead of Biden in 2024, a new Quinnipiac poll has the current president surging six points ahead of his predecessor—and Colbert could seemingly not be happier.

“Thank god,” Colbert exclaimed. “Some good news in an otherwise depressing reality. This is like finding some punch in a turd bowl.”

While Colbert says he’s not exactly sure what Biden did to see that rise in voters, he joked that “political analysts think it may be his strategy of standing still while his opponent repeatedly quotes Hitler.”

On a more serious note, Colbert claimed that this bump in the polls is largely—and unsurprisingly—thanks to women voters. “Biden leads among women by a margin of 58 to 36 percent,” Colbert shared to loud applause. “That’s right. Hey ladies. Hello ladies. That’s right, the ladies love cool Joe.”