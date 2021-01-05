In his first Late Show monologue of the new year, Stephen Colbert went all-in on President Donald Trump’s not so “perfect” phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Happy New Year! 2020 is over!” Colbert began. “All that badness is finally behind us and we are off to a fresh start… with a raging pandemic and a president who’s trying to steal the election. Turns out 2020 is dropping some bonus tracks.”

That quickly brought him to that “jaw-dropping” phone call, urging viewers to “buckle up” for what he described as “if Watergate and the Ukraine scandal had a baby that they made on the Access Hollywood bus.”

After playing the clip in which Trump said he just wants Georgia to “find” 11,780 votes, Colbert replied, “That’s all he wants! He just wants them to find exactly how many votes he needs to win by one. Nothing fishy about that!”

“If he wants to steal an election, he really needs to sound less like your grandpa complaining about his phone,” the host added. “‘There used to be a button on the bottom, now it uses my face. What’d they do with the button? Did they hide it with the ballots inside those voting machines. I hope they don’t hide my face!’”

Later, during his interview with Stacey Abrams about Tuesday’s Senate runoffs, Colbert asked her what she made of the fact that her name came up multiple times during Trump’s call, including Trump’s suggestion that she is “laughing” at Raffensperger.

“I think it’s a bit of an overstatement to say I’m thinking about them,” Abrams told him. “I’m focusing on winning this election. They are not my issue.”

