Stephen Colbert Hits Donald Trump Harder Than Ever on Jeffrey Epstein

Stephen Colbert may have been canceled by CBS, but he is defiantly refusing to back down from jokes about President Donald Trump and his apparent connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

“A lot of other stuff from Trump’s creepy past is resurfacing,” Colbert said in his Tuesday monologue. “Like this clip of Trump on The Howard Stern Show back in 2006...”

He played the audio of Trump being asked if he had an “age limit” with the women he slept with.

Trump gave a confusing response, saying, “No, I have no age. I mean, I have an age limit. I don’t want to be like Congressman Foley with, you know, 12-year-olds.”

Congressman Mark Foley was a Florida Republican whose career imploded in 2006 when he was caught sending sexually illicit emails to teenage boys.

“Wow, that is not a great answer,” Colbert replied to Trump.

He added, “That’s one of those questions where you don’t want to leave any ambiguity. ‘So would you have sex with an animal?’ ‘Certainly not a horse. Good day.’”

Colbert continued, “That appearance on Stern is just a small taste of [Trump’s] long public history of pervitude.”

“It all makes it so hard to accept Donald Trump’s Epstein denials. I mean, it would be easier to accept Sir Mix-a-Lot releasing, ‘I never visited Big Butt Island.’”

The late-night host also ripped Trump for having flown on Epstein’s plane “at least seven times.” Not only has Trump flown on the so-called Lolita Express, but he reportedly slept with his now-wife Melania for the first time while aboard the plane.

”That doesn’t mean he did anything illegal, but it’s not a great look when you fly on the pedophile’s plane enough times to earn Diamond Pervert status," Colbert joked.

Colbert ripped into House Majority Leader Mike Johnson for putting the House in recess until September to avoid any congressional votes on the Epstein files.

“11 congressional Republicans have said they will join Democrats to vote to release the Epstein files,” Colbert said. “That would be a majority of Congress.”