Stephen Colbert Mocks Steve Bannon’s ‘Total Cuck Move’

The ongoing war between White House advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner is heating up—and Stephen Colbert is loving every minute of it.

As the Late Show host recapped on his show Thursday night, Bannon was officially removed from the National Security Council this week. “It wasn’t easy,” Colbert said. “They held a hot match against his back until he released his pincers. They think the head might still be in there, might get an infection.”

Contrary to reports, Colbert said he’s not sure if Bannon accomplished everything he set out to do as a member of the NSC. “There are still some Muslims in America,” he noted.

“Word on the street,” Colbert continued, is that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, “helped push Steve Bannon out.” This didn’t exactly surprise the host, who cited The Daily Beast’s reporting in which White House officials quoted Bannon as calling Kushner a “cuck” behind his back. On top of that, Bannon reportedly threatened to quit altogether if the demotion went through.

“Wait a second, Steve Bannon, you threatened to quit if you got kicked off the National Security Council?” Colbert asked. “Then you got kicked off and you didn’t quit? That’s a TCM, bro.”

With that, the words “TOTAL CUCK MOVE” appeared on the screen. “Hashtag TCM,” Colbert said. “Join the conversation.”