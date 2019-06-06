Stephen Colbert Nails Piers Morgan for Kissing Trump’s Ass

Piers Morgan may have gotten President Trump to double down on calling Meghan Markle “nasty,” but the former CNN host and current Good Morning Britain anchor did not impress Stephen Colbert.

“Of course, no one is allowed to leave England without first completing the mandatory exit interview with chat show chum-bucket and TV’s loudest pile of teeth, Piers Morgan,” the Late Show host said before playing a clip in which Morgan complimented Trump’s behavior around the royal family.

“You were unusually—if you don’t mind me saying—well-behaved,” Morgan told Trump at the top of their interview, suggesting that the president was “on best behavior as if the queen was somebody that you absolutely wanted to show maximum respect to.”

Trump, in turn, said he does respect Queen Elizabeth before adding, “I think I’m on good behavior most of the time.”

“Is this how far we’ve sunk?” Colbert asked. “We’re complimenting the president on being ‘well-behaved’ like he’s a dog?” He imagined Morgan bending down and saying, “Who’s a good president? Who didn’t hump the Queen’s leg? You didn’t. At least not on camera.”

From there, Colbert went on to mock Trump for remarking that the Queen can walk as fast as he can.

“That is an odd compliment or a strange confession,” the host said, before adding, as Trump, “‘I have the frail shamble of a 93-year-old lady. Slow down, Liz, when I sweat my face bleeds into my shirt.’”