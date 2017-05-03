Stephen Colbert Plans ‘Daily Show’ Reunion With Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Tuesday, May 9 is going to be a big night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. That's because the host and former Daily Show correspondent is planning a reunion of sorts with his former Comedy Central colleagues. Among those scheduled to appear are Jon Stewart, Last Week Tonight's John Oliver and Full Frontal's Samantha Bee, along with Ed Helms and Rob Corddry. The major show of force comes amidst both a ratings battle with Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show and conservative calls for CBS to #FireColbert for making what has been perceived as a homophobic joke about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.