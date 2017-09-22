Stephen Colbert Scolds North Korea for Insulting Trump: That’s My Job

Stephen Colbert is starting to get worried that Kim Jong-un is going to steal his gig.

In an early clip from Friday night’s Late Show, the host offered up a rare defense of Donald Trump after the North Korean leader said of the U.S. president, “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U. S. dotard with fire.” That statement came after Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea during his address at the United Nations General Assembly. On top of Kim’s comments, North Korea’s foreign minister compared Trump’s speech to “the sound of a dog barking.”

“Pretty sick burn on our president, to which I have to say, knock it off, North Korea,” Colbert responded. “You are not allowed to insult our leader like that. Sure, I’ve had my problems with President Trump, such as everything he has said and done. But I’m not going to stand here, as an American, and let somebody from another country talk smack about our president.”

“We can do it, OK?” he said of Americans. “Membership has its privileges.”

This is coming from the man who famously once told President Trump, “ The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster.”

“If I want to say that our president is a lump of uncooked pumpkin bread dough with a rusty Brillo pad balanced on top, that’s my right,” Colbert said. North Korea’s insults about Trump, on the other hand, were “way out of line.”

“As an American, I have the constitutional right to say that Donald Trump looks like a rotting haystack made of meat, but you cannot!” he told North Koreans, noting that the foreign minister’s remarks were made in New York. “You come to my house and insult my president, who granted, I think isn’t fit to sit in a White Castle, let alone a White House?!”

“But you don’t see me going around saying your leader, Kim Jong-un, looks like if the kid from Up ate the old man from Up,” he concluded. “So back off, North Korea!”